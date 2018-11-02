Herrmann was claimed off waivers by Houston on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Herrmann played in just 36 big-league games this past year after battling a couple injuries and spending some time at the Triple-A level. He wound up slashing .237/.322/.421 with two home runs and seven RBI, and will provide the Astros with veteran experience as a reserve backstop.

