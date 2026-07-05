Astros' Christian Roa: Gets minor-league deal with Houston

The Astros signed Roa to a minor-league contract Friday and assigned him to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Roa elected to enter free agency after being designated for assignment by the Cubs on June 24. He'll catch on with the Astros' organization for the second time this season after inking a minor-league deal with the team in early January before being DFA'd in late April. All seven of Roa's major-league outings came out of Houston's bullpen, but he has spent the majority of the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 9.39 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 15.1 innings.