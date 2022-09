Vazquez will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With top backstop Martin Maldonado resting for the day game after a night game, Vazquez will draw just his fifth start of September. The 32-year-old catcher is hitting .246 with no extra-base hits in 22 games since being acquired from the Red Sox on Aug. 1.