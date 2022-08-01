site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-christian-vazquez-traded-to-astros | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Christian Vazquez: Traded to Astros
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vazquez was traded to the Astros on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
It's not yet clear who will head to Boston in the deal, but the Astros will have a new primary catcher the rest of the way.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read