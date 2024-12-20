The Astros agreed to terms on a three-year, $60 million contract with Walker on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Astros have their first baseman, which means Isaac Paredes will play third base and Alex Bregman is likely to sign somewhere else. Walker, who turns 34 in March, is the premier defensive first baseman in the game, having won three straight Gold Gloves and boasting the defensive metrics to match. He's also averaged 31.7 home runs over the last three seasons and should provide a boost in the middle of the Astros' lineup, provided he doesn't experience a steep aging curve like Jose Abreu.