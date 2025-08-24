Walker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles.

Walker singled and scored in the first inning before breaking a 7-7 tie with a two-run blast in the seventh. The first baseman has now homered in three straight games and has tallied 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBI through 20 August contests. For the year, he's slashing .237/.303/.407 with 19 long balls, 72 RBI, 57 runs scored and a stolen base across 519 plate appearances.