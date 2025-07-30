Walker went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Nationals.

That's now four consecutive outings with at least one hit for Walker, who continues to heat up in July following a miserable start to his Astros career. The veteran first baseman had a .635 for the year through June 29, but Walker is hitting a hot .329 with three home runs, four doubles and 18 RBI through 85 at-bats this month.