Walker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

With Houston having been officially eliminated from playoff contention following Saturday's action, Walker and other key regulars will get a breather for the season finale. Victor Caratini will step in at first base in place of Walker, who has hit .238 with 27 home runs, two stolen bases, 88 RBI and 72 runs over 154 games during his first campaign in Houston.