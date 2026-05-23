Astros' Christian Walker: Lifts two long balls Saturday

Walker went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a walk and three total RBI in a 3-0 win against the Cubs on Saturday.

Walker accounted for all of the scoring in the contest, belting a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth. He had three of the Astros' four hits against Cubs starter Colin Rea and reached all four times he came to the plate. Walker is enjoying a strong second season in Houston, posting a .266/.340/.521 slash line with 13 homers, 10 doubles, 30 runs and 34 RBI through 53 games.