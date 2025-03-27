Walker (oblique) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's season opener versus the Mets, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Walker didn't make any Grapefruit League appearances after March 2 due to left oblique soreness, but he resumed taking swings in batting practice nearly two weeks ago and was able to get in some competitive at-bats in minor-league games this past weekend. The first baseman also played the field in a simulated game Monday, clearing up most of the concern about his health heading into Opening Day. The Astros are counting on Walker providing some thump in the middle of the order after Houston traded away Kyle Tucker and let Alex Bregman walk in free agency this offseason.