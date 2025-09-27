Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

The veteran first baseman took Kyle Hendricks deep in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Walker had a rough start to his first campaign in Houston, but since the beginning of July he's slashing .261/.316/.467, a performance in line with his last few years with Arizona. Friday's homer was Walker's 25th, a mark he's reached in four straight seasons, and he needs four more RBI in the final two games to reach 90 for the third time in his career.