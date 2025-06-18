Walker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Athletics.

Walker has hit safely in 10 of 14 games in June, but this was just his second multi-hit effort of the month. He's added three homers and 10 RBI while batting .241 (13-for-54) over that span. He's had a relatively unimpressive first season with the Astros so far, slashing .216/.282/.371 with 10 homers, 35 RBI, 30 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 70 contests. Despite his numbers being worse across the board than in any of his previous full major-league seasons, he's still locked in as Houston's starting first baseman.