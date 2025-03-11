Walker (oblique) will take infield Tuesday but has not yet been cleared to swing a bat, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Walker injured his left oblique a little less than a week ago, but an MRI didn't show a strain and he's easing back into baseball activities. It's not clear when he might be ready to swing a bat and play in games, but he should be able to avoid a stint on the injured list if he can avoid a setback.
