Walker said Thursday that he underwent an ultrasound on his left oblique but is waiting for the inflammation to subside before having additional imaging done, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Walker had to be scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Cardinals due to the oblique injury. The first baseman missed five weeks of action with a similar injury during the second half last season but said Thursday that his current injury isn't as severe. A stint on the injured list to begin the season for Walker remains a distinct possibility, but more will be known about his status following the additional imaging.