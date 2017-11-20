Astros' Cionel Perez: Added to 40-man roster

Perez was added to the Astros' 40-man roster Monday.

Perez isn't exactly a can't-miss prospect, but the Astros just officially signed him less than a year ago and weren't going to let him get away in the Rule 5 draft. He threw 93.2 innings across three stops in his first season stateside, fanning 83 while allowing just four homers.

