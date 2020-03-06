Astros' Cionel Perez: Back to Triple-A
Perez was optioned to minor-league camp on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Perez finished 2019 with the major-league club but will return to Triple-A for the beginning of the 2020 campaign. The 23-year-old allowed 10 earned runs over nine major-league innings and posted a 5.36 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 13 games (10 starts) at Triple-A.
