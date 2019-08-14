Perez (forearm) made his first rehab appearance Tuesday with the Astros' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. He tossed a scoreless inning in the outing, striking out two and working around a pair of base hits.

Currently on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Round Rock, Perez hadn't pitched since June 28 due to a forearm issue. He'll likely make a few more appearances with the Astros' lower-level affiliates before rejoining the Round Rock roster.