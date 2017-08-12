Play

Astros' Cionel Perez: Bumped up to Double-A

Perez was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 21-year-old has ascended rapidly through the Astros' farm system since signing a huge contract over the offseason, emerging as a bright spot for the future of the organization. Since earning a promotion from Low-A Quad Cities, Perez has put together a 2.84 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP over five appearances (four starts) with High-A Buies Creek, a string of success he will look to build upon at the next level.

