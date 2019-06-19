The Astros optioned Perez to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The move clears a spot on the active roster for Jose Altuve (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale in Cincinnati. Over three appearances out of the Houston bullpen this season, Perez has ceded 10 runs on 11 hits and a walk across eight frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories