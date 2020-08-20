The Astros recalled Perez from their alternate training site Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
He'll join the active roster as a replacement for third baseman Alex Bregman (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Perez missed a large chunk of summer camp while recovering from an unspecified issue, but he was cleared to report to the Astros' alternate site in late July and should be in good condition as he makes the jump to the big leagues. Perez will likely serve as a multi-inning option out of the Houston bullpen, given his recent starting experience in the high levels of the minors.