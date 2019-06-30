Astros' Cionel Perez: Hits minor-league IL
Triple-A Round Rock placed Perez on its 7-day injured list Sunday with an unspecified issue, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Perez was sent back to the minors earlier this month after giving up 10 runs in eight innings spanning three appearances out of the Houston bullpen. The injury will hurt his chances of resurfacing with the big club before rosters expand in September.
