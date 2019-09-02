Perez (forearm) was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Monday's game against the Brewers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

After missing nearly a month and a half with a forearm injury, Perez was reinstated from Round Rock's 7-day injured list Thursday. The Astros' decision to bring him back so recently after the health setback illustrates the depleted slate of the big-league bullpen, which currently features four pitchers on the IL. Despite those personnel losses, Perez is expected to see limited usage -- mostly in lower-leverage spots -- throughout September.