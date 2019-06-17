Perez served up seven runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one in three innings of relief Sunday in the Astros' 12-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Since notching a win in three perfect frames of relief in his season debut with the Astros back on June 7, Perez has been roughed up in both of his subsequent appearances. Given that he tossed 68 pitches Sunday and likely won't be available for at least a couple more days, Perez could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Round Rock.