Perez (forearm) shifted his rehab assignment to High-A Fayetteville earlier this week, tossing two scoreless innings in his appearance Monday.

After three outings with the Astros' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, Perez received the green light to move his rehab to the Carolina League. The lefty breezed through Monday's outing without many complications, ceding a pair of base hits and striking out one in the 25-pitch appearance. He could be cleared to rejoin Triple-A Round Rock before the affiliate begins its Pacific Coast League postseason run.