Astros' Cionel Perez: No room for error
Perez made his spring debut Wednesday, throwing a scoreless inning against the Mets.
Perez reported to camp behind in his throwing and was the last healthy pitcher to play in a game. With two weeks left, manager AJ Hinch will schedule him every two or three days from here on out, giving him little room for any setbacks. "He has no more room for error," Hinch said. "We only have under two weeks left. He'll pitch in a couple days again, over the weekend. A couple days after that, he's got to make a quick impression." Perez, Reymin Guduan and Josh James are considered candidates for the final bullpen spot.
