Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list for an undisclosed reason Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Perez has spent the beginning of camp on the 60-man roster, but he'll now be sidelined for at least 10 days for an undisclosed reason. It's unlikely that he'll be ready for Opening Day, but he was a bit of a long shot to open the season on the major-league roster, even though he finished last season in the big leagues. The southpaw allowed 10 runs with a 7:2 K:BB over nine innings with the Astros in 2019.