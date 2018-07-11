Perez was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

Perez will get a chance to make his major-league debut after posting an impressive 1.98 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 68.1 innings for the Hooks. He figures to be used in relief following the demotion of Ken Giles to Triple-A Fresno.

More News
Our Latest Stories