Perez was called up from Triple-A Resno on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Perez will rejoin the major-league bullpen after Chris Devenski (hamstring) was placed on the DL in a corresponding move. During four appearances with Houston in July, Perez allowed three earned runs while striking out six in five innings of relief. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots.

