Perez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday.

Perez has been in the majors for a couple stints this season and will join the Astros again with September's expanded roster. The 22-year-old allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings for Houston this season, while posting a 2.08 ERA and 1.18 WHIP between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

