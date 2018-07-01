Astros' Cionel Perez: Sent back to Double-A
Perez was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
One of the organization's top pitching prospects, Perez was recalled from Double-A on Friday to provide length out of the Houston bullpen on a temporary basis, but went unused during his two-game stay with the big club. With the Astros bringing Yulieski Gurriel back from the paternity list Sunday, it was an easy decision to send Perez back to Double-A to create room on the 25-man roster. Perez should resume working in a starting role at Corpus Christi, where he has compiled a 2.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 71 strikeouts across 57.1 innings this season.
