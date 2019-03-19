Astros' Cionel Perez: Sent to minors
The Astros optioned Perez to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Perez was given the chance to compete for the No. 5 spot in the rotation this spring, but it was little more than a token opportunity with Brad Peacock and Framber Valdez always considered the leading options for that final starting gig once Josh James missed time with a quadriceps injury. The 22-year-old ended up making just two appearances in the Grapefruit League, though that may have been a deliberate effort on the Astros' part to limit his workload. Expect Perez to open the campaign as a member of the Triple-A Round Rock rotation.
