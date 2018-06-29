Perez will be recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi when Carlos Correa is placed on the DL on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Houston waited until after Thursday's tilt in Tampa Bay to announce the pending corresponding move once Correa is officially placed on the shelf. Perez, one of the organization's top pitching prospects, notched a 2.20 ERA with 71 strikeouts over 10 starts (57.1 IP) at Double-A prior to getting the call. The Astros are set in terms of their rotation, but Perez's starting experience means he can be a useful long reliever during his stint with the big league club.