Astros' Cionel Perez: Set for promotion Friday
Perez will be recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi when Carlos Correa is placed on the DL on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Houston waited until after Thursday's tilt in Tampa Bay to announce the pending corresponding move once Correa is officially placed on the shelf. Perez, one of the organization's top pitching prospects, notched a 2.20 ERA with 71 strikeouts over 10 starts (57.1 IP) at Double-A prior to getting the call. The Astros are set in terms of their rotation, but Perez's starting experience means he can be a useful long reliever during his stint with the big league club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...