Perez has resumed rehabbing a mild forearm injury at the Astros' spring-training facility in Florida, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The forearm issue has kept Perez on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Round Rock since late June. Though he's seemingly progressing from the injury and could make a rehab start at one of the Astros' lower-level affiliates in the near future, the prolonged shutdown may hurt Perez's chances of resurfacing in Houston when rosters expand in September.