Bolton is slated to start Monday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bolton will be tasked with making a spot start Monday after Hunter Brown (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, leaving a significant void in the rotation. The start will be the first of Bolton's major-league career, and it'll be his first appearance since he tossed three innings while allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in his season debut last Tuesday against Boston. The three innings marked the longest outing of his major-league career, so he likely won't be asked to work deep into his start against the Rockies.