Bolton did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four hits and a walk over 2.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

While it was technically Bolton's third start of the year, he essentially served as the opener in what became a bullpen game for the Astros. It was a solid showing overall for the right-hander, as he navigated his way through traffic to hold the Red Sox scoreless. Bolton's ERA now sits at 4.63 through 11.2 innings this season with a 1.80 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB.