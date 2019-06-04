Astros' Colin Barber: Picked up by Astros
The Astros have selected Barber with the No. 136 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Barber missed almost a year of high school ball with a broken leg, but he has played two seasons since, and worked his way back into a spot on Day 2. Barber brings good speed and owns a quick bat, which figures to help him develop more power as he ages. He played center field in high school, but figures to move to a corner spot as a professional.
