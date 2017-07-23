Astros' Colin Moran: Carted off field with head injury
Moran was carted off the field Saturday in the top of the sixth inning after fouling a ball off the handle of his bat and into his left eye, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
He went down after the injury, and after briefly being helped to his feet, Moran went back to the ground and it became clear that he would not be able to walk off the field even with assistance. The injury was so scary that the local broadcast decided not to show the replay. Reports suggest that Moran was woozy and bleeding. Marwin Gonzalez replaced him at third base. It would not be surprising if Moran was placed on the disabled list and missed a good chunk of time.
