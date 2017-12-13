Manager A.J. Hinch said the Astros may deploy Moran in left field during spring training, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel well established at the corner infield positions, the Astros are looking at other possible options to get Moran playing time at the major-league level. The 25-year-old helped improve his stock last season by hitting .308/.373/.543 with 18 homers and 63 RBI in 79 games with Triple-A Fresno. His performance earned him a promotion, but he appeared in just two games before fouling a ball off his face and suffering a concussion and facial fracture that ultimately required surgery. Moran returned at the end of September and finished his brief major-league stint with a .364 batting average (4-for-11) and one homer in seven games. He's played four games in the outfield with Fresno last season, and will look to acclimate himself to the position in spring training with hopes of breaking camp as a reserve.