Moran went 2-for-4 with a triple, a homer and two RBI Friday against the Orioles.

Moran smashed his first bomb of the year in a game that was seemingly out of hand before the Orioles scored five times in the ninth inning, making his homer a huge one in a one-run victory. He could continue to see opportunities while Carlos Correa (thumb) misses time on the disabled list, and he's a player who certainly could be worth a look in deeper leagues.