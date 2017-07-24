Moran (face) was released from the hospital Monday and will head back to Houston soon, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This is good news given he was carted off the field after he took a foul ball off the face. No word has come forth as to whether or not he'll need surgery to repair the facial fractures, although the fact that he's able to leave the hospital seems to bode well for him on that front. More information should come forth on his status relatively soon.