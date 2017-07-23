Moran was sent to the hospital after being carted off the field Saturday and is being evaluated for everything from a concussion to a facial/orbital fracture, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

He left after a scary moment when he fouled a ball into his left eye, which led to him being woozy and bleeding and being unable to walk off the field with assistance. Moran should be considered out indefinitely, and will likely require a DL stint. Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Bregman will handle the left side of the infield for the foreseeable future.