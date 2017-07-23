Moran (face, concussion) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It was fully expected that Moran would require a DL stint after he needed to be carted off the field Saturday against the Orioles after fouling off a ball into his face during a sixth-inning at-bat. Moran was diagnosed with a facial fracture and a concussion and spent Saturday night in the hospital, though it's expected he'll be discharged in the near future. While Moran isn't experiencing any issues with his vision, the fracture could require surgical intervention, but manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that doctors have yet to determine if that will be necessary, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. The Astros recalled utility infielder Tyler White from Triple-A Fresno to take Moran's spot on the active roster.