Moran was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday.

This is the corresponding move to Carlos Correa (thumb) landing on the DL with an expected timeline of 6-to-8 weeks, so Moran could be up for a while, which would allow Alex Bregman and Marwin Gonzalez to handle the shortstop duties. Moran has really improved his stock this year, hitting .308/.373/.543 with 18 home runs and a 55:31 K:BB in 338 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League. Those numbers are obviously aided by advantageous hitting conditions, but Moran is still worth a look in deeper formats, as he could earn three or four starts per week initially while Correa is out.

