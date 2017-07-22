Astros' Collin McHugh: Activated ahead of Saturday's start
McHugh (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and will start Saturday's game against the Orioles.
As anticipated, the right-hander will make his 2017 debut Saturday night. McHugh has been a serviceable rotation member the past few years, and he'll look to give the Astros a boost as they take on right-hander Chris Tillman and the Orioles.
