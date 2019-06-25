Astros' Collin McHugh: Back in action

McHugh (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McHugh had been out for over a month with elbow soreness. He began the season as a starter but was moved to the bullpen shortly before getting injured and is likely to fill that role again this time around. A return to the rotation can't be ruled out at some point down the line, though he'll have to improve significantly on his 6.04 ERA if he's to earn that chance.

