Astros' Collin McHugh: Begins rehab stint Friday

McHugh (elbow) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh tossed a side session without pain Tuesday, and he's since been cleared to embark on a minor-league stint. It remains unknown as to how many rehab appearances he'll need to make before he's activated from the injured list.

