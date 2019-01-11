Astros' Collin McHugh: Comes to terms with Astros
McHugh and the Astros avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year contract, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The exact terms of the agreement are not yet known. McHugh had been purely a starter for four straight seasons but transitioned full-time to the bullpen last year with excellent results, posting a 1.99 ERA and a 33.2 percent strikeout rate in 72.1 innings. He'll likely remain in the pen to start the season this year but could be an option for spot starts if necessary.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...