Astros' Collin McHugh: Comes to terms with Astros

McHugh and the Astros avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year contract, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The exact terms of the agreement are not yet known. McHugh had been purely a starter for four straight seasons but transitioned full-time to the bullpen last year with excellent results, posting a 1.99 ERA and a 33.2 percent strikeout rate in 72.1 innings. He'll likely remain in the pen to start the season this year but could be an option for spot starts if necessary.