Astros' Collin McHugh: Completes bullpen session

McHugh (elbow) threw an 18-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McHugh was limited to throwing fastballs Wednesday but his return to mound work is a major step in his recovery from right elbow discomfort. The 31-year-old remains without a firm timetable for his return, but he should continue ramping up the intensity in his throwing sessions.

