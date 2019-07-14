Astros' Collin McHugh: Could be option to pitch Tuesday
McHugh could be deployed as the Astros' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Brad Peacock (shoulder) having experienced a recent setback and several potential fill-in options Triple-A Round Rock unavailable for one reason or another, the Astros are severely lacking in 40-man roster pitchers who are capable of making a spot start Tuesday. Though Houston intends to use McHugh in relief moving forward after he stumbled in his eight starts with the big club earlier this season, the team may have to temporarily deviate from that plan due to its lack of starting depth. Since McHugh hasn't tossed more than two innings in a game since May 7, he may struggle to factor into the decision if he does start Tuesday in what ultimately go down as a bullpen game for the Astros.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Will remain in bullpen•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Mops up Tuesday's win•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Back in action•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Targeted for Tuesday return•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Set for two more rehab appearances•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Will make another rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.