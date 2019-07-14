Astros' Collin McHugh: Could be option to pitch Tuesday

McHugh could be deployed as the Astros' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Brad Peacock (shoulder) having experienced a recent setback and several potential fill-in options Triple-A Round Rock unavailable for one reason or another, the Astros are severely lacking in 40-man roster pitchers who are capable of making a spot start Tuesday. Though Houston intends to use McHugh in relief moving forward after he stumbled in his eight starts with the big club earlier this season, the team may have to temporarily deviate from that plan due to its lack of starting depth. Since McHugh hasn't tossed more than two innings in a game since May 7, he may struggle to factor into the decision if he does start Tuesday in what ultimately go down as a bullpen game for the Astros.