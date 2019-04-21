Astros' Collin McHugh: Crushed for 10 runs
McHugh (3-2) allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and a walk in 3.1 innings Sunday. He struck out one batter and took the loss against Texas.
McHugh entered Sunday with a 1.96 ERA and walked out after raising it to 4.78. He never got anything going and allowed back-to-back homers to Hunter Pence and Logan Forsythe during the third inning. McHugh will try to forget about this one and get back in the win column against Cleveland on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.