Astros' Collin McHugh: Crushed for 10 runs

McHugh (3-2) allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and a walk in 3.1 innings Sunday. He struck out one batter and took the loss against Texas.

McHugh entered Sunday with a 1.96 ERA and walked out after raising it to 4.78. He never got anything going and allowed back-to-back homers to Hunter Pence and Logan Forsythe during the third inning. McHugh will try to forget about this one and get back in the win column against Cleveland on Friday.